Five of the world’s best homes for sale with brilliant baths

For antique charm

Every inch of this Grade I-listed Georgian townhouse in the heart of Bath, UK, has been restored to its original glory. The master bathroom is no exception: it has an elegant freestanding copper bath in which to enjoy a relaxing soak. The romantic 19th-century style tub is designed and hand-finished by British manufacturer William Holland. With an additional one-bedroom garden flat and views of Bath Abbey, this five-bedroom home is on the market for £1.75m.

For a (bath)room with a view

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the lush Constantia Valley as you bathe in the master bathroom of this eight-bedroom mansion in Cape Town. A mix of cool white tones and rich wood, the bathroom opens out to an expansive private balcony, where you can sit in the sun and watch it set over the surrounding vineyards and mountains. The house is priced R79m ($4.8m).

For inner city calm

This sprawling four-bedroom condominium in Manhattan, on the market for $49.8m, offers the chance for a serene escape in the heart of a metropolis. As well as sleek Dornbracht fixtures and underfloor heating, two of the five bathrooms provide spectacular views of New York. Just add bubbles to one of the ensuite baths, coated in onyx, marble or travertine.

For lush luxuriating

Like the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors in its five bedrooms, the tropical vertical gardens and generous skylights in two of the five terrazzo bathrooms (also main picture) of this beachfront villa on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, create seamless indoor/outdoor living. Serious bathers can also luxuriate in the property’s 18-metre infinity pool and Jacuzzi, which are clad in local Sukabumi stone. All could be yours for Bt65m ($2.1m).

For a secluded soak

This secluded eight-bedroom country residence in New South Wales was once the home of the late British author Stuart Wilde, known for his spiritualist writings and metaphysical thought. One of its four bathrooms boasts a step-up bath, decorative tiling from Santa Fe and a boulder feature, designed to give a canyon feel. The eccentric retreat, set within 30 acres of rainforest, landscaped gardens, and olive and citrus groves, also has a Japanese bathhouse with an eight-person spa, sauna and tea room. It is available for A$3.85m ($2.81m).

