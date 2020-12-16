How to style your Christmas table

By Caroline Thorpe

Festive celebrations are set to be muted this year. But while filling a table for 10 - such as the one in the dining room of this £25m five-bedroom London townhouse - will be out for many this Christmas, dressing it beautifully is definitely not. Here are some of the best buys to make your festive table sparkle.

Brian Thoreen brass dining table, $38,000

This striking table is one of 14 made in 2015 by US designer Brian Thoreen, who is based in Mexico City. Its simplicity of form and distressed finish offer impact without being overwhelming. It is available from Patrick Parrish Gallery in New York.

Cattelan Apollo light, £363-£2,655

The bauble-esque Apollo ceiling light, sold by Harrods, invites fun. Each light consists of two glass, vertically mounted spheres, with the lower, transparent one containing a lightbulb. The upper sphere is available in transparent or painted chrome, copper or bronze finishes. The lights are available singularly or in groups of five or eight, and can be hung from ceiling plates of different shapes and sizes to produce varying displays of light.

Chilewich table runner, £95

Keeping with the metallic theme, this silver lattice table runner adds interest without distracting from your feast. Made from wipe-clean vinyl, it measures 183cm long and can be bought from Selfridges. Lighted candles will make it shimmer.

John Derian leaf platter 58, $104

At around 12cm x 12cm at its widest points, this dinky ivy leaf-shaped platter is perfect for dispatching hors d'oeuvres with a nod to festive greenery. The glazed terracotta server draws on 19th-century patterns and is designed jointly by French homeware specialist Astier de Villatte and New York découpage artist John Derian.

Gisela Graham Fantasy Animals crackers, £22.99 for six

Who can resist a bejewelled tiger standing proud on gold flecked leopard print? Gisela Graham’s modern feline take on the Christmas lunch accessory still includes the traditional staples of a hat, gift and joke.

Photographs: Savills; Gisela Graham London