Five of the world’s best homes for sale for Art Deco fans

By Elsa Court

For an Agatha Christie connection

Crime writer Agatha Christie is said to have made frequent visits to this 1920s Devon property, the home of her private accountant, between the early 1950s and her death in 1976. The current owners acquired the property in 2013 and spent three years restoring the four-bedroom Art Deco house, which is a 10-minute drive from Greenway, Christie’s holiday home. Additions included double glazed Crittall-style windows and a turret in keeping with the original style, while period features such as parquet floors and door handles were preserved. The property is on the market for £4m.

For an Art Deco destination

Napier is a coastal city on New Zealand’s North Island that was largely constructed in the 1930s after an earthquake destroyed much of the city centre. It is known for its concentration of Art Deco buildings, which are celebrated at an annual festival. This three-bedroom house is close to the port and on the market for offers over NZ$2.5m ($1.72m). It was built in 2001 with the clean lines, bold curves and geometric features associated with the architectural style.

For glamorous interiors

Located near the French medieval village of Saint-Paul de Vence, this 1970s villa was recently refurbished to incorporate furniture and fittings from the Art Deco Hôtel Martinez in Cannes. Particular attention was paid during the renovation to the staircase, with new railings and an art deco-style chandelier installed. The seven-bedroom property, which sits within a 2.4-acre Mediterranean garden and has a hidden bar, is listed for €9.95m.

For a landmark building

This two-bedroom condo is on the third floor of the former headquarters of the mail order company Montgomery Ward, a National Historic Landmark in Chicago’s central Near North Side district. Originally built in 1908, the Administration Building boasts Art Deco features including a four-storey tower with a pyramid roof added in 1929. The apartment, which is available for $650,000, overlooks the North Branch of the Chicago River.

For lagoon views

Within a 25-minute drive of the South Beach neighbourhood of Miami Beach, which is celebrated for its Art Deco architecture, this three-bedroom 1950s home in Miami’s Belle Meade Island was designed in the same style and retains original elements including a limestone fireplace in its pastel pink living room. The waterfront property faces Biscayne Bay and has a saltwater swimming pool in the garden. All could be yours for $7.33m.

Photography: Strutt & Parker; New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty; Knight Frank; VHT