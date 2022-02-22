Five of the world’s best homes for sale with libraries

By Caroline Thorpe

For literary pedigree

The Chanters House, a 10-bedroom, Grade II*-listed property in Devon, was the childhood home of poet and critic Samuel Taylor Coleridge. More than 70ft long, its vast galleried library has carved oak bookcases housing approximately 22,000 books from the collection of Coleridge’s great nephew, John Duke Coleridge, which are available for purchase by separate negotiation. The property is priced at £5.95mn, which includes a separate three-bedroom lodge and two-bedroom coach house apartment.

For natural reading light

The domed roof light in the high-ceilinged library of this three-bedroom house in São Paulo floods the room with light, while extensive wood panelling offers privacy. The home, which is located in the Real Parque neighbourhood and is available for R$17mn ($3.32mn), has a swimming pool, sauna, cinema and separate staff accommodation.

For starting a collection

Bibliophiles can indulge their passion at scale in this large house overlooking Mount Newton Valley in British Columbia, Canada. The double-height library (also main picture, above) spans 1,000 sq ft, with custom-built bookcases dominating the walls and a mezzanine providing a second level. As well as five bedrooms, the home has an elevator, indoor swimming pool and 20 acres of land. It is on the market for C$7.9mn ($6.23mn).

For rare books

For an additional sum the buyer of this €8.5mn five-bedroom villa overlooking Lake Varese, northern Italy, can snap up the current owner’s book collection. Kept in a grand library with 18th-century English shelving, installed in a 1990s refit by Italian designer Ettore Mocchetti, it includes a prized First Paris Edition of the 18th-century Encyclopédie by Denis Diderot and Jean le Rond d'Alembert. The landscaped grounds also date from the 18th century, and include a Japanese garden and a swimming pool.

For multiple hobbies

Spending time in the library of this six-bedroom house in the suburbs of the Costa Rican capital San José is one of many pastime options for its new owners. The $4.2mn property has a walk-in wine cellar, a spa, a gym and a tennis court that can also be used for basketball. There is a two-bedroom guard house and a three-bedroom residence for other staff.

Photography: Knight Frank; Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty; Sotheby's International Realty Canada; Bettina Musatti/Italy Sotheby's International Realty; Christie’s International Real Estate