The best residential tech for beating the heat

By Adrian Justins

Netatmo Smart AC Controller £99.99

Netatmo’s app-operated Smart Controller converts an air conditioning unit into a smart home device. Daily cooling schedules can be programmed using the app or the room’s temperature and humidity can be set remotely. The controller communicates with the air conditioning unit via infrared and works with any air conditioner or air-to-air heat pump that has a remote that shows all of its settings on an LCD screen. Smart Controller is also compatible with voice assistants and smart home platforms such as Google Home, Alexa and Apple Home. A built-in geolocation feature can be set to automatically switch off devices when users leave the house and turn them back on when they return.

GeoSmartPro AirGo Smart Fan, £94.99

GeoSmartPro’s AirGo pedestal Smart Fan is rated as one of the quietest by Quiet Mark, an international noise level certification programme. The fan can be set to mimic a natural breeze by gently varying its speed. In addition to a built-in control panel for setting the fan’s speed, oscillation mode and timer, a WiFi-connected app offers smart home scheduling and automations based on local weather conditions. The app is also compatible with Google Home and Alexa voice-control.

SwitchBot Hub 2 + Blind Tilt Combo £197.99

SwitchBot’s Hub 2 is a smart home hub that includes temperature, humidity and light sensors. When connected by Bluetooth to a solar-powered SwitchBot Blind Tilt, the hub can be programmed to open and close a Venetian blind according to the time of day or weather conditions. A smartphone app also allows the blinds to be controlled remotely. Buttons on the hub enable users to instantly switch off all connected devices when no longer required without having to use the app — handy when leaving the home. The hub is compatible with smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit and Google Home and offers voice control.

EightSleep Mattress Cooler, from £1,845

Regulating body temperature is vital for a good night’s sleep. EightSleep’s Mattress Cooler Pod circulates cooled or heated water through a mattress cover at temperatures between 12C and 43C. Each side of the bed is controlled separately by an app and the water’s temperature can either be manually programmed or set to automatically optimise throughout the night. Sensors in the cover track key sleep and health metrics that are displayed in the app including heart rate, time slept, respiratory rate, sleep stages and disturbances.

Klarstein Whirlwind 3-in-1 air cooler, £139.99

Like the GeoSmartPro fan, this air cooler from German brand Klarstein can simulate a natural breeze. At night, the intensity of the Whirlwind cooler’s breeze can be reduced hourly until the unit switches off automatically at a predefined time. Unlike an ordinary fan, however, that just moves air around, the Klarstein cools the air by circulating water vapour from a 5.5-litre tank containing chilled water (two ice packs are supplied). The unit is operated using an infrared remote control.