A taste of New Orleans

by Hannah Roberts

New Orleans is a thrilling blend of cultures and its traditional Creole cuisine follows the same pattern. In the making of a cochon de lait pot pie, pieces of slow-roasted pork, spinach, mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese are placed in a pot, topped with sweet onion gravy and adorned with peas and carrots.

One of the best is served at the Palace Café, a former record store in the French Quarter, the city’s oldest district.

The café exudes French colonial charm, with 19th-century marble tables, a chequered floor and spiral staircase. Cocktail hour runs from breakfast in New Orleans, so feel free to order a Vieux Carré, a 1930s recipe named for the neighbourhood.

Based on rye whiskey, it is served in an old-fashioned glass with a cherry garnish and will set you up for an energetic evening in this lively neighbourhood’s jazz clubs.

Photographs: Steve Moss/Alamy; Sara Essex Bradley; Dreamstime; Inge Johnsson/Alamy

