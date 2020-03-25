Five of the world’s best homes for sale with outdoor pursuits

Enjoy a game of tennis, a spot of waterskiing or even some big-game spotting from the comfort of your home

By Elsa Court

For golfers

The estate surrounding this 10-bedroom villa in the US state of Georgia includes two private golf holes for those who wish to practise their putt, plus facilities for playing tennis, American football, soccer and baseball, as well as a lake for waterskiing. The property, which also has a fishing pond among its 19.74 acres, is within a 10-minute drive of the 18-hole course at Atlanta National Golf Club. It is on the market for $5.2m.

For fishing

Fawn Bluff is an 11-bedroom home built on a 340-acre reserve in the biodiverse Emerald Edge rainforest — an area known for sport fishing — in Canada’s British Columbia. The remote property includes a private lake and can house 30 people, plus staff. It takes under 15 minutes to reach the C$28.8m ($20.3m) estate by seaplane from Campbell River airport on Vancouver Island.

For tennis fans

Tennis fans can work on their game on the outdoor court at this Grade II-listed six-bedroom house in Cambridgeshire, England. When rain stops play, there is an indoor games room, as well as a family room, with suspended wood-burning stove. The price is £2.5m.

For wildlife watching

This game reserve in Southern Cape, overlooking South Africa’s Garden Route coastline, is two-and-a-half hours by car from Port Elizabeth. The reserve is home to 35 species of free-roaming game including lion, giraffe, zebra and antelope, and includes a 10-bedroom lodge and stables. It is a sanctuary for the endangered white rhino, and is offered at a guide price of 200m rand ($12m).

For surfing

The North Shore district of Waialua in Hawaii’s Oahu island is ideal for intrepid surfers. This seaside property is 20 minutes by car from the Banzai Pipeline surf reef, home to the Pipeline Masters competition, where surfers tackle waves up to 20-ft high, every December. For non-surfers, activities close to the three-bedroom home include horseriding, gliding and snorkelling. The property is on the market for $2.195m.