Five of the world’s best homes for sale for children

Running downstairs is b-o-r-i-n-g when you can slide or use a fireman’s pole instead

By Elsa Court

For a magical treehouse

Young residents at this oceanfront estate in Martha’s Vineyard, New England, US, have 340 acres including woodland in which to play, along with a fairy treehouse. The property, which once belonged to Jackie Kennedy Onassis, has a five-bedroom main house and a four-bedroom guest cottage, and boasts access to a mile of Atlantic Ocean beach. It is available for $65m.

For sliding

The main four-bedroom home of this property in Somerset, UK, has a slide next to the main staircase, while the single bedroom in its guest cottage connects to the stables via a fireman’s pole. Other features include a walled garden with an equestrian arena. It is on the market for £3.29m.

For swings and roundabouts

This Provençal villa, located within a 15-minute drive of Cannes, has a playground with a swing, roundabout, climbing frame, trampoline and slide within 6,800 sq m of mature gardens. Other amenities of the six-bedroom property, which enjoys mountain views, include a heated outdoor swimming pool. It is on the market for €12.9m.

For sandy fun

Built in 2014 on two acres of land near Harku beach, Estonia, this four-bedroom family home boasts a sandpit and playground. The family room on the first floor doubles as a space to play computer games. It could be yours for €1.8m.

For outdoor wet or indoor dry play

The grounds of this home in Springdale, Arkansas, US, include a pool with a slide, jumping rock, multicoloured LED lights and a bubbler fountain. Sitting in more than 43 acres, the five-bedroom house has a recreation room for when rain stops outdoor play. The asking price is $4.9m.