Five of the world’s best homes for sale for indoor games

By Elsa Court

For keeping fit

Owners of this five-bedroom estate on the shore of Lake Minnesota can break into a sweat on its indoor basketball court. For those who prefer to exercise their creative talents, there is a music room on the lower ground floor. The asking price is $13.6m.

For cue sport

This fully restored Grade-II listed country house in Devon, south-west England, has a spacious billiards room, featuring an open fireplace and cupola. The 10-bedroom home also has a gym and a library with space for 22,000 books. Should you still be in want of amusement, the £7m property’s chapel has been converted into a party room with a bar and DJ booth.

For swing practice

A golf simulator is a feature of this four-bedroom home on the Manazuru Peninsula, around 90 minutes south-west of Tokyo by car. Those wishing to unwind after practice can use the stone sauna and treatment room, or watch a movie in the media room. Available for ¥2bn ($18.58m).

For pinball wizards

Built in the style of a French château, this country villa in Austin, Texas, boasts its own arcade room housing games machines, a table-football table and a screen projector for multiplayer video games. Located within two acres of landscaped ground, the six-bedroom property also has a home cinema and a large playroom for children. It is available for $7.25m.

For squash players

Those refining their serving game will enjoy the private squash court at this five-bedroom home in the high-end Lyford Cay on Nassau, in the Bahamas. The grounds lead down to the Clifton Bay Canal and include a dock and boat lift. The price is $4.5m.