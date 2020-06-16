Veranda furnishing ideas inspired by a New England porch

By Caroline Thorpe

In the northern hemisphere, summer is coming into view. And so, for anyone seated on the herringbone tiled porch of this 28-acre Massachusetts retreat, is the promise of languid afternoons and warm salty air. The eight-bedroom property was built in 1904 close to Manchester-by-the-Sea, a small town 30 miles north of Boston by road.

Full enjoyment of the space requires stylish, comfortable furnishings that encourage the art of doing nothing much. Here are two styling schemes with this in mind: one with a nod to the nautical, the other offering a more natural look.

Nautical notes

Curtis Jeré porthole mirror, $3,800

Evoking the great steam ocean liners, this 1970s piece by New York design duo Curtis Jeré, available from 1stdibs, adds a glint to proceedings with its brass surround.

Giobagnara drinks trolley, £2,865

The Arcade trolley table in navy leather and brass is versatile. Handmade in Italy, use it to serve sundowners or display plants.

Seal sculpture, $11,500

This companionable seal, sculpted by 20th-century Finnish ceramicist Taisto Kaasinen, is finished in a red-brown glaze.

Braid Outdoor sofa, £5,815

The striped fabrics and trapezoid frame of this three-seater Tecla sofa, by Italian maker Braid Outdoor, are a gentle take on the nautical theme. The upholstery is waterproof and UV resistant.

Sans Tabù table linen, €659

Take tea with this linen cloth and napkin set. Its playful prints are inspired by underwater scenes from Europe’s Renaissance palaces.

Natural feel

Rattan chair, £715

This geometric design by Japanese rattan specialist Yuzuru Yamakawa invites the reader to curl up and gaze out to sea.

Atelier 2+ mini greenhouse, £567

Atelier 2+’s diminutive glasshouse is made of lacquered solid ash timber and toughened glass. Inside, a galvanised metal tray awaits some greenery.

Designers Guild outdoor rug, from £330

This Pompano neutral-toned rug is hand-woven from a specialist polyester yarn that stands up to the elements. It is also available in striped blue.

Sergey Makhno Architects ceiling light, from €3,300

Ukrainian designers Sergey Makhno Architects hand-make this poppy-head inspired Makivka ceiling light to order using copper or ceramics.

Silka Design weatherproof ottoman, €495

Made from natural rattan, Franco Albini’s stylish piece is weatherproofed using powder coated aluminium and polyethylene fibres that allow it to be kept outdoors all year round.