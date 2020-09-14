Five of the world’s best homes for sale in broadband hotspots

By Elsa Court

Covid-19 lockdowns have accelerated an existing trend towards remote working and employee flexibility, making reliable WiFi and fast broadband more important than ever to housebuyers.

According to the Federal Communications Commission in the US a connection with a download speed of 25Mbps will meet the needs of a household with multiple devices running data-heavy applications. Savills Research ranked 50 global leisure locations — those favoured by second home buyers and holidaymakers — for their broadband speed. Here are five prime properties for sale among the top 10 locations.

For a home office

Buyers of this two-bedroom apartment in Monaco can work from home in its dedicated office, which overlooks the Mediterranean principality’s Port Hercule. The €22.5m property is close to the Monte Carlo Casino and offers views of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco.

For the speediest connection

With an average speed of 61Mbps, Napa Valley enjoys the fastest broadband of global leisure spots, according to the study. Located on a hillside four miles east of Napa town, this modern four-bedroom home has an outdoor swimming pool and views of the acclaimed California winemaking region. Set in just under two acres, it could be yours for $3.95m.

For scenic connectivity

The living room and large back deck of this two-bedroom townhouse in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, enjoy views of the Glory Bowl, a prominent ski run off Mount Glory. The local broadband speed averages 40Mbps and the property is available for $745,000.

For broadband near the beach

Marbella has 27.9km of beaches and broadband speeds averaging 37Mbps. You need never leave this ocean-view villa in La Zagaleta, a 25-minute drive in light traffic from the Spanish city’s Old Town, for work or play. The €32m property has 10 bedrooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa, a gym, two kitchens, a home cinema, and indoor and outdoor gardens.

For WiFi and winter sports

For a ski retreat with reliable internet, look to the high-end mountain resort of Kitzbühel in Austria, where Savills found the average broadband speed to be 36Mbps. This five-bedroom chalet is five minutes by car from the slopes of the Wilder Kaiser mountain range, and has an indoor pool and sauna plus a home cinema for relaxation after work. The property is on the market for €12.3m.

Photographs: Christie’s International Real Estate; Sue Smith for Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty; Peter Lobozzo for Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty; Savills