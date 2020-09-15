Working from home: how to furnish your office

By Elsa Court

September often brings renewed vigour to the workplace, as employees knuckle down after their summer break. But with back to work equalling back to the home office for many this year, perhaps now is the time to channel any renewed energy into updating your work space.

This classic New England home in Ridgefield, Connecticut, on the market for $2.2m, has six bedrooms and ample home working options. As well as a library, there is a 20ft x 10ft 6in office on the upper floor and a 12ft x 9ft study on the main level. Here we look at two decorating styles you could use to make the latter your own.

Mid-century

Niels O Møller armchair, €900

Designed in the 1960s by Danish designer Niels O Møller, this teak armchair, from online marketplace Selency, lends a vintage feel to a home office. It could serve as a desk chair or a reading chair placed by a window.

Atomic wall mirror, $4,975

The subtly curved rectangular frame of this mid-century modern mirror, made of brass, was produced in Italy in the 1950s. Available from High Style Deco, the piece is just over 3ft high and would look good hung vertically, at eye level.

Helmut Magg desk, €3,988

This desk, designed by the German architect Helmut Magg for furniture firm WK Möbel in the 1950s, has been partially restored and recoated with black Formica. Available from the online marketplace Pamono, the neat dimensions and elm finish of this writing desk will complement a postwar aesthetic.

Hans J Wegner bookshelf, €4,100

This 1960s teak shelving system, designed by the Danish furniture designer Hans J Wegner and produced by the company RY Møbler, is composed ofa chest of drawers, four shelves, and four cabinets containing further shelves.It is available from Selency.

Martin Åberg waste paper basket, €450

Designed by Martin Åberg for the Swedish furniture company Servex, this 1960s bin is a Scandinavian design answer to a home office staple. Sized 11in high and 9.85in wide, the teak bin, being sold by 1stDibs, fits easily between a desk and shelving unit.

Modern

Foscarini lamp, £507.30

With a towering white Washi paper shade atop four spindly legs made from ash, this Kurage desk lamp from Utility is designed by Luca Nichetto & Nendo to look like a jellyfish and embodies the playfulness of contemporary Japanese design.

Casamania & Horm wall clock, £378.47

This snowflake-shaped wall clock from French stockist Archiproducts is made from a blend of walnut and beech wood in Germany to a design by contemporary Italian clock maker Carlo Stefanut. It can be adjusted to 12 different positions that are intended to symbolise the entanglement of daily activities.

Vuue planter and stand, $209

Elevated by sturdy metal legs, this large round Fiore planter made of resin and finished with a silver wash effect has a raw, urban feel. Available from CB2, its 16.75in diameter makes it ideally sized for a small tree or tall office plant.

London House Rugs rug, £690

The psychedelic design of this hand-knotted contemporary Afghan Kilim rug weaves in shades of burnt orange, purple, blue and cream. Each rug is unique and can be made to order in a preferred size.

Resident swivel chair, £520

This slender oak veneer Jiro swivel chair, designed by John Tree for Resident, has a low back and curved edges to allow the sitter flexibility of movement. The chair, from SCP, is available with or without castors, and can be finished with an upholstered seat pad on request.

Prices may vary due to currency conversions.

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate