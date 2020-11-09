Five of the world’s best homes for sale for dog owners

From dedicated rooms for pampering to fantastic places to play fetch, prime properties where your pet will feel at home

By Kate Youde

For pampered pooches

Canine residents of this five-bedroom Idaho home can always look their best: the $4.9m property has a dedicated dog grooming room (pictured above) complete with heated concrete floor for warm paws and a wash basin accessed via a ramp. With 5.3 acres, including land suitable for horses, the modern concrete, steel and wood home could be the perfect pad for animal lovers.

For walkies

This five-bedroom contemporary home in the Cape Town suburb of Constantia is a five-minute drive from the Alphen Trail, a hiking route popular with dog walkers, and a similar distance to the tranquil footpaths of Cecilia Forest. The property, on the market for R30m ($1.85m), has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Table Mountain.

For joining the kennel club

The 23.5 acres of grounds at Lough Rusheen House in Galway, Ireland, include two wooden kennels within a walled exercise area. At almost 5,000 sq ft, the five-bedroom home, overlooking Barna Bay, has plenty of space for those who prefer to keep their dogs indoors. Rooms include a ground floor study for working from home. The property is priced €2.9m.

For mucky pups

The new owners of this three-bedroom house in Vancouver’s affluent West Point Grey neighbourhood need not worry about their pet getting muddy on a walk in nearby Locarno Park as the home is equipped with a dog wash. The tiled area, fitted with a glass panel to keep the pet owner dry, has a waist-height dog bath with a shower system and stowaway steps for easy canine access. Features of the house for human residents include a rooftop terrace with panoramic views, a 1,100-bottle wine cellar and a south-facing patio with an outdoor kitchen. The four-storey property is on the market for C$7.13m ($5.43m).

For games of fetch

Set within 14 hectares of land, including forest and fields, this traditional 17th-century farmhouse in Provence offers plenty of outdoor space in which to exercise your dog. The eight-bedroom villa, available for €3.49m, also boasts an outdoor swimming pool and equestrian facilities including stables with six boxes and a manège.

Photographs: Christie's International Real Estate; Matteo Tuniz at MediaPro for Christie's International Real Estate; Knight Frank