Five of the world’s best homes for sale for dog owners

By Kate Youde
For pampered pooches
Canine residents of this five-bedroom Idaho home can always look their best: the $4.9m property has a dedicated dog grooming room (pictured above) complete with heated concrete floor for warm paws and a wash basin accessed via a ramp. With 5.3 acres, including land suitable for horses, the modern concrete, steel and wood home could be the perfect pad for animal lovers.
For walkies
This five-bedroom contemporary home in the Cape Town suburb of Constantia is a five-minute drive from the Alphen Trail, a hiking route popular with dog walkers, and a similar distance to the tranquil footpaths of Cecilia Forest. The property, on the market for R30m ($1.85m), has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Table Mountain.
For joining the kennel club
The 23.5 acres of grounds at Lough Rusheen House in Galway, Ireland, include two wooden kennels within a walled exercise area. At almost 5,000 sq ft, the five-bedroom home, overlooking Barna Bay, has plenty of space for those who prefer to keep their dogs indoors. Rooms include a ground floor study for working from home. The property is priced €2.9m.
For mucky pups
The new owners of this three-bedroom house in Vancouver’s affluent West Point Grey neighbourhood need not worry about their pet getting muddy on a walk in nearby Locarno Park as the home is equipped with a dog wash. The tiled area, fitted with a glass panel to keep the pet owner dry, has a waist-height dog bath with a shower system and stowaway steps for easy canine access. Features of the house for human residents include a rooftop terrace with panoramic views, a 1,100-bottle wine cellar and a south-facing patio with an outdoor kitchen. The four-storey property is on the market for C$7.13m ($5.43m).
For games of fetch
Set within 14 hectares of land, including forest and fields, this traditional 17th-century farmhouse in Provence offers plenty of outdoor space in which to exercise your dog. The eight-bedroom villa, available for €3.49m, also boasts an outdoor swimming pool and equestrian facilities including stables with six boxes and a manège.
Photographs: Christie's International Real Estate; Matteo Tuniz at MediaPro for Christie's International Real Estate; Knight Frank