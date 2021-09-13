Five of the best midcentury modern homes for sale in the US

By Kate Youde

For an immersive experience

Fans of midcentury modernism will feel at home in the Connecticut town of New Canaan: more than 100 properties in that architectural style were built there between 1949 and 1973, designed by luminaries such as Philip Johnson and Marcel Breuer. With expansive glass that facilitates the connection to nature characteristic of the aesthetic, this four-bedroom house to the north of the town centre was designed by the local midcentury modern architect John Black Lee in 1957. Updated and expanded in 2017, the property is on the market for $4.8m.

For Hollywood glamour

Built in 1965 and remodelled 15 years ago, this flat roofed four-bedroom home sits less than a mile south-west of the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles and within a 10-minute walk of Hollywood Reservoir, which has appeared on the silver screen in films including Chinatown. Sliding doors at the back of the property lead from the open-plan living space to the garden, which has seating and dining areas, and a pool. The asking price is $2.7m.

For seaside style

Nestled among evergreens overlooking Hempstead Bay on Long Island’s northern coast, this four-bedroom New York retreat, designed by US architect Daniel Schwartzman and built in 1971, has a curved marble fireplace as the centrepiece to its living space. For warmer days, the two-acre grounds offer a seaside swimming pool and direct access to the beach. Meanwhile, the $9.8m property’s floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the water whatever the weather.

For statement interiors

A tall freestanding fireplace in the double-height living room and floating stairs that bridge a reflecting pool are eye-catching features of this light four-bedroom Pennsylvanian home. Completed in 1956, the house comes with a swimming pool, courtyard and outdoor kitchen. It is available for $1.4m.

For outdoor space

Also in Pennsylvania, this three-bedroom home sits within 27.5 acres including fenced pastures and a barn with stalls for horses. Built in 1972, the property has floor-to-ceiling windows from which to enjoy the rural setting, while the use of materials such as slate for flooring and stone for the chimney breast of the double-sided glass fireplace continues the connection to the outdoors. The house is listed at $2.95m.

