The best tech for a hygienic home

By Adrian Justins

Levoit Core 300S smart air purifier, $149.99

Levoit claims its Core 300S Smart Air Purifier removes 99.97 per cent of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size. The machine can be set to automatically extract pollutants as it senses them and can detect the concentration of PM2.5 particles (associated with an increased risk of heart and lung disease, and a cause of respiratory conditions such as asthma). Air is drawn in at the base and passes through three stages of filtration: a pre-filter removes dust, hair, lint and fibres; a Hepa filter takes out fine dust, smoke particles and pollen; and an activated carbon filter will extract smoke, odours, fumes and VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Timers and a sleep mode can be set using an app or Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistants. The app can also send air quality notifications and indicate when to replace the filters.

Klarstein Kronleuchter smart kitchen extractor, £299.99

The Kronleuchter Smart Island Hood is smart in both senses of the word: it has a sleek cube shape and it is equipped with a number of smart home features. In addition to touch-sensitive controls on one of its sides, the extractor can be operated via an app that also allows users to change the colour of the built-in LED lights. The hood works by filtering and recirculating air and can extract nasty niffs at a rate of up to 595 cubic metres per hour, with the volume of the lowest of its power levels just 62dB. Made from stainless steel and available in black, silver or white, the hood is designed to be suspended above the cooking area, and can be adjusted to hang between 35cm and 180cm from the ceiling.

SimpleHuman voice and motion sensor bin, £269.95

Bins can be unhygienic — especially when they are touched by dirty hands. This SimpleHuman Sensor Bin (also main picture, above) can be opened automatically by waving a hand in front of its infrared sensor. A small motor, which is battery or mains powered, is built into the hinge. The bin can also recognise three vocal commands — “Open can”, “Stay open” and “Close can” — using built-in microphones that accurately triangulate voices, even in loud environments. The 58-litre capacity bin is compatible with SimpleHuman’s double-seamed bin liners that are designed to prevent ripping or chances of leaks.

Proscenic P11 cordless vacuum cleaner, $259

Robot vacuum cleaners are useful for large rooms but cannot reach into awkward areas and are no better at climbing steps than a Dalek. Cordless and human operated, the Proscenic P11 handheld vacuum has neither of these limitations. Power can be adjusted using a large touch-sensitive LED control panel, which also shows the suction performance and battery capacity, and its 450W motor will last 60 minutes between charges in eco mode. The cleaner has a four-stage filtration system that Prosenic claims captures 99.99 per cent of the particles ejected during cleaning and can be paired with a Bluetooth-connected app that keeps a record of cleaning sessions.

Grohe Essence E touch-free tap, £842.35

Taps can be notorious bacterial playgrounds but the touch-free Grohe Essence E tap can help prevent the spread of germs. Regular automatic rinsing stops water from becoming stagnant, while thermal disinfection further reduces the risk of bacteria multiplying. The water temperature can be set using a small lever at the base of the tap and an optional remote control can be used to adjust the sensitivity of the sensor, as well as for how long the water will flow when movement is no longer detected. Grohe claims the battery-powered sensor will last seven years.