The best home tech at CES 2023

This year’s most exciting innovations, from wireless televisions and retro-looking hi-fi to colour-changing fridges and ovens that alert you when your lasagne is about to burn

By Adrian Justins

In recent years, the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has grown to include cutting-edge automotive technology in addition to innovative residential tech. The most recent edition, held earlier this month, included a colour-changing car (BMW’s i Vision Dee), a flying motorbike made by Japanese company Aerwins and the return of the DeLorean, the car made famous by Back the Future — albeit in battery-powered form and with no flux capacitor in sight.

There was no shortage of gadgets for the home, however. Here are some of those that caught our eye.

Wireless televisions

California-based start-up Displace announced a 55-inch OLED television (pictured below) that is powered by a swappable rechargeable battery. Video signals are sent wirelessly from a separate unit and the company claims the battery will last a month if used for six hours a day — eliminating the need for unsightly cables. The lightweight screen does not have a stand but can be mounted on to almost any flat surface using two adhesive strips on the rear.

Korean brand LG launched an even larger semi-wireless screen, the Signature M3 (main picture, above). The 97-inch OLED television has a transmitter box that can be placed up to 30 feet away. LG has not dispensed with the mains power lead but the design still allows for tidier looking interiors.

Colour changing fridge

LG has also been busy in the kitchen. Its new MoodUp fridge does away with standard monotone doors in favour of colour changing LED-backlit panels. The range of 23 colours — including the Pantone colour of the year, Viva Magenta — can be customised using LG’s ThinQ app. The fridge also features a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can connect to a music-streaming device and the LED panels can be set to change colours in sync with the music.

Smarter, healthier cooking

Following a recipe is no guarantee of success but Samsung unveiled an oven that it claims will optimise cooking and help eliminate burning. Using an internal camera and artificial intelligence, the Bespoke AI Oven can recognise 80 different dishes and ingredients in the US (106 in Europe) and recommend the cooking mode, temperature and time. The cooker can also detect when your food is burning and issue a warning via the app. When used in conjunction with other apps — SmartThings Cooking and Samsung Health — the oven can analyse users’ workout stats and diet goals to recommend meal options based on the ingredients in the home. The oven is available in five design options and has an unusual push-to-open door for a cleaner look.

Retro styled hi-fi with cutting-edge features

US-based Harman Luxury Audio launched a hi-fi range aimed at audiophiles who hanker for bygone analogue days but wish to embrace cutting-edge digital features. Its Spinner BT turntable can be used to listen to vinyl and supports high resolution Bluetooth audio.

The company also launched the JBL Classic range, which emulates the aesthetic of a 1960s JBL hi-fi model. The series, which includes an integrated amplifier, a streaming media player and CD player, features retro walnut veneer but is digitally up to date. The CD deck supports hi-res digital audio formats, while the amplifier can be paired with mobile streaming devices.

Sensory bathing

Bathroom and kitchen brand Kohler demonstrated a bath that it promises will bring a spa-like experience into the home. The freestanding Stillness Infinity Experience bath features chromatherapy lights, a mist that covers the surface of the water, automatic filling and temperature control, and a tower that dispenses essential oils. A smartphone app allows the bather to customise and program the light sequences, mist setting, aroma emission and speed of the waterfall effect, where the bath overflows into a moat. There are also presets inspired by experiences such as watching the sunrise over the sea or a walk through a forest.