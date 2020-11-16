Five of the world’s best waterfront homes for sale

By Adrian Justins

For canal access

This newly renovated three-bedroom apartment occupies the top levels of an historic palazzo in Venice’s sought-after Dorsoduro district. After returning home by gondola, the property’s new owners can enjoy an after-work aperitif on the terrace, which has panoramic views over the rooftops to the Grand Canal and city. A private lift provides access from street level to the third floor, where there are the bedrooms, a lounge with original features and a balcony. The penthouse is on the market for €3.5m.

For strait views

This modern, spacious five-bedroom villa in Tangiers, Morocco, has excellent views from its rooftop terrace of the city’s nearby fishing port and 31km across the Strait of Gibraltar to Tarifa on Spain’s southern tip. Other features of the property include a lush landscaped garden with a swimming pool plus a hammam. It is priced €3.85m.

For riverfront real estate

This fourth-floor apartment in Paris’s desirable 16th district enjoys good views of the River Seine from its spacious reception room with wide, floor-to-ceiling windows, and adjoining balcony. Period features of the property, priced €8.34m, include 3.6m-high ceilings, Versailles-style parquet flooring, 18th-century stained glass and wood panelling. Spread over 316 sq m, the apartment has five bedrooms.

For a coastal retreat

For sheer relaxation by the water, nothing beats lying on a sandy beach listening to the sound of the waves lapping on the shore before taking a dip in a refreshing tropical sea. The new owners of this spectacular 10-bedroom Barbados villa will be able to enjoy private access to its secluded beach. Alternatively, they might simply take in the view of the water from the elevated patio and pool area or from the bedroom veranda. Set within 1.3 acres and comprising approximately 20,000 sq ft of living space, the $40m property’s open plan design maximises natural light and allows the trade winds to cool the home. Surrounded by lush tropical gardens, it lies midway between Holetown and Speightstown.

For direct access to a lake

Kayaking, boating and fishing are all on the doorstep of this five-bedroom house on the shores of Lake Rotorua, New Zealand — the property has riparian rights and a private jetty onto the 80 sq km lake. There are expansive or partial views of the water from most parts of the home including the deck, bedrooms and kitchen and dining area. The house, about 100km from Hamilton by road, is on the market for NZ$3m ($2.01m).

Photographs: Joan Porcel for Knight Frank; Christie's International Real Estate; Barbados Sotheby’s International Realty; New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty