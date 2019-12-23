Chalet chic: accessories for a mountain retreat interior

Objects from natural materials create harmony between the indoors and the rugged landscape

By Clara Baldock

Situated in Patier, a peaceful area of the Swiss Alpine resort of Verbier, the newly built Chalet Pathier is spread over three levels and covered in reclaimed wood from floor to ceiling.

Along with four bedrooms, an iron fireplace, indoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub and gym, the chalet offers a spectacular view from its living room over the Grand and Petit Combin mountains.

When it comes to furnishing a ski chalet, the aesthetic should be in harmony with the surroundings. In Chalet Pathier’s case, natural materials and warm colours chime with the vista to create a decor of Nordic cool and rustic charm.

Here, we round up some of the best interiors products to fit each of these two styles.

Rustic chic

Oka log bin, £395

Essential for that cosy feel in every chalet are a roaring log fire and a basket piled high with wood. Oka’s oversized Sumava log bin is made from recycled elm, with polished chrome handles to support a heavy load.

Pendleton blanket, £350

Crafted in collaboration with North American indigenous communities, this reversible Wyeth Trail blanket, stocked by MatchesFashion, features an arrow design realised in the soft colours of ancient corn varieties. It is woven from pure virgin wool and cotton in Pendleton’s traditional US mills.

Helios telescope, £549

The hand-polished Helios 80mm telescope is a handsome piece to stand by the window on a mahogany tripod. The traditional solid-brass tube has 28x magnification, allowing for terrestrial viewing and astronomical observations.

Nkuku ottoman, £395

For resting weary feet after a day on the slopes, Nkuku’s charming Beso ottoman is just the ticket. The faded-blue ikat pattern is made from sustainably grown jute fibres woven on traditional handlooms.

Paolo Moschino for Nicholas Haslam table lamp, £720 (excluding shade)

The Aphrodite stoneware lamp is made in the Netherlands and finished with a special glaze to create an antique feel. Its weathered appearance is a nod to a chalet’s natural setting while adding character and rustic sophistication.

Nordic minimalism

Alexander deVol vessel, £4,200

Create a dialogue with the world outside by exploring the ways natural materials can create striking simplicity, as exemplified by British designer and artist Alexander deVol. The organic shape of his limewood vessel is formed using skilful woodturning techniques: an exceptional display of craftsmanship. The object is then cast in bronze and handpainted in verdigris copper to create a beautifully rich patina.

Tom Faulkner chair, from £3,890

British furniture designer Tom Faulkner is known for his clean, elegant lines, and the Berlin Easy chair is no exception. The steel frame is matched with a hand-stitched seat made from oak-bark tanned leather, a traditional treatment that takes 14 months.

Luke Irwin rug, from £2,607

Luke Irwin’s abstract Sorrento rug is made from Persian hand-knotted wool, drawing inspiration from the decaying plasterwork of fresco paintings. The minimal design and muted tones are soft and subtle, complementing the warmth of a chalet’s wood interior.

George Nakashima coffee table, from $6,300

The Plank coffee table celebrates the natural beauty of wood, showcasing its imperfections with a free-form edge — the signature style of late woodwork company founder George Nakashima. The table is crafted from American black walnut in Pennsylvania and no two pieces are the same.

Serip light, £POA

Inspired by falling drops of water from entangled branches in winter, the intricate Aqua lighting sculpture captures a sense of movement with its natural, uneven form. The chandelier is crafted from bronze and handblown glass in Serip’s workshop in Lisbon.

Photographs: @SarahMoussaknaoui