Five of the best homes for sale in Vienna

By George Upton

Clean, green and rich in culture, Vienna often ranks as one of the world’s most liveable cities. It topped the annual quality of living survey by consulting agency Mercer every year from 2009 to 2019 (the last time the index was compiled), which considers factors such as culture, transportation, schools and housing options. Here are five of the best properties on the market to make the most of the Austrian capital.

For city views

Vienna’s low-level skyline means many properties enjoy expansive views across the capital, as is the case with this €3.5mn city centre penthouse. Split over two floors, the apartment’s modern interior includes private spaces to unwind and rooms that look out over rooftops, spires and unimpeded sky. The double-height main bedroom has a fireplace and a large bathroom, while in addition to several balconies there is a large roof terrace with views of the nearby town hall and Votivkirche, the second tallest church in Vienna.

For family living

The residential Kagran district is a 25-minute drive — or 15 minutes on the city’s excellent subway system — from the city centre, but offers a slower pace of life. With its modern layout and private outdoor area, this €1.1mn four-bedroom house would suit families looking for space and light.

For Vienna’s old town

This three-bedroom period apartment, on sale for €3.5mn, is situated in the heart of Vienna’s historic Innere Stadt. A short walk from the city’s luxury shopping streets, museums, theatres and opera, the apartment would make an ideal pied-à-terre. Inside, the grandeur of the surrounding area has been reflected in the recently renovated interior, and features parquet flooring, winged doors and a bathroom clad in white marble.

For weekend escapes

Only half an hour from central Vienna, this striking contemporary four-bedroom villa feels a world away from the bustling city. Designed by prizewinning Vienna-based architects Gerner Gerner Plus, the house has exposed pillars, diagonal windows and sloping balconies. It looks out over forested hills, while to the rear there is a discreet pool and pool house. The property is on the market for €5mn.

For contemporary design

This spacious four-bedroom apartment in Vienna’s 3rd district occupies the second floor of a handsome corner house. Period features have been complemented with a reserved, contemporary approach to interior design. Light floods into the large kitchen and dining space from floor-to-ceiling windows that lead on to a balcony. The master bedroom forms a suite with a dressing room, modern bathroom and sauna. The flat is priced at €5.9mn.

Photography: Dreamstime.com; Knight Frank; Christian Steinbrenner