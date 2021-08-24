Five of the world’s best homes for sale near good schools

Prime property for when education is a top priority, from Dubai to DC via Winchester, Sydney and South Africa

For education for all ages

This large 1930s home in north-west Washington, DC is within walking distance of several of the city’s sought-after educational establishments: Horace Mann Elementary School, a state school for preschoolers to 11-year-olds; The Field School, a fee-paying school that teaches children aged 11-18; and American University. As well as having six bedrooms, a games room and a gym, the property overlooks the 183-acre Glover Archbold Park. It is available for $4.95m.

For an international outlook

Dubai College, established in 1978, offers the English National curriculum and was named the British International School of the Year in 2019. A private, coeducational school for 11 to 18-year-olds, leavers go on to some of the world’s top universities including Oxford, Cambridge, Yale and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This lavish eight-bedroom villa in Emirate Hills neighbourhood is a 15-minute drive from the school. Priced Dh58m ($15.8m), it has three kitchens, a home cinema and a swimming pool.

For state and independent choice

For £3.25m, buyers of this property will gain not only a pretty five-bedroom house and 1.6 acres of grounds, but proximity to a number of excellent secondary schools. The home falls within the catchment area for the state co-educational Kings’ School, which is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted. Highly regarded private options St Swithun’s (for girls) and Winchester College (for boys) are also in the area.

For honing leadership skills

Sydney’s exclusive The King’s School was founded on the orders of England’s King William IV in 1831 to “provide Australia with its next generation of leaders”, an ethos the independent school holds to this day. Offering boys an all-through education, its Parramatta campus is a five-minute drive from this suburban six-bedroom house, on the market for A$5.5m ($3.95m). Features include a lift, basement parking with a Tesla charge point and a poolside entertainment area.

For a global curriculum

The popular British International College in Bryanston, an upmarket Johannesburg suburb, teaches the globally recognised University of Cambridge international curriculum. Situated 2km from the co-educational senior school, this spacious family home is on the market for R45m ($2.95m). It has five bedrooms, while outside there are two one-bedroom properties, further staff accommodation with two bedrooms, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

