Schools: international education in Washington DC

It’s not just US families who look to the city’s highly rated, and free, public schools

Barack Obama gave a speech at Benjamin Banneker high school when he was US president

By Caroline Thorpe

With its many embassies and global institutions, there is certainly a market for international schools in Washington DC. But could students, especially US nationals, be better off attending one of the city’s highly rated — and free — public schools?

“Look for a strong principal” if going down this route, advises the Good Schools Guide International (GSGI). It adds that it is not just US families who consider this option, given the education and savings on offer.

However DC-based Edward Smallwood, of Quintessentially Education, the consultancy, favours international schools that follow the international baccalaureate syllabus.

“Compared with their American-educated counterparts, IB students arguably graduate with a depth and breadth of knowledge and an ability to think critically and logically that surpasses even [US curriculum] Advanced Placement coursework,” he says.

“Students from schools such as the Washington International School or the British School of Washington also find that their transition abroad is much easier.”

Some public schools are getting in on the IB act, as our selection for “something different,” below, shows.





International Baccalaureate

Learn The GSGI calls Washington International School “one of the few truly bilingual schools”. From pre-school through to graduation, its 900-odd students learn to understand, speak, read and write in English plus either French or Spanish. Class sizes average 10 students, and in 2016 the average IB score was 34.1/45 (compared with the 30.2 global average).

Pay* $43,320

Live A short walk from the WIS high-school campus in north-west DC, a six-bedroom, detached house has views of Washington National Cathedral.

Available through TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, $6.5m

British (national curriculum of England)

Learn The British International School of Washington is run by Nord Anglia, a company that operates 44 schools in 15 countries. “British” is slightly misleading: the school’s youngest pupils study the international primary curriculum, 11-14 year olds the international middle years curriculum and final-year students take the IB. Only its 14 to 16-year-olds, who take international GCSEs, are rooted in the UK system. Last year, 78 per cent of the school’s IB candidates scored at least 30/45 in their diploma exams. A few students graduate to the Ivy League and Oxbridge, which generally require IB scores of more than 40.

Pay $33,540

Live A five-bedroom Victorian townhouse in Georgetown is a 10-minute walk from the school.

Available through Christies International Real Estate, $2.6m

Lycée Français

Learn At Rochambeau, students are immersed in the French national curriculum from age two, when they begin with the maternelle early-years programme. Eleventh graders take the US high school diploma, followed by the French baccalaureate — with an optional “international” course — in 12th grade. Its 1,000 students come mainly from France, the US and Canada and are spread across three campuses in Maryland. Shuttle transportation from DC costs up to $2,215 a year.

Pay $23,000

Live Splurge on a six-bedroom, 11,000 sq ft house in Bethesda (about eight miles north-west of central DC). With Rochambeau’s senior campus just 2.5 miles away, you will save on the school bus.

Available through Zillow, just under $10m

Something different Located about three miles north-west of Capitol Hill, Benjamin Banneker Academic High School has made a name for itself. It consistently ranks as one of Washington DC’s top-three high schools, its head is currently DC principal of the year and President Obama visited it twice during his tenure. It is also authorised to offer the IB. Admission is selective, tuition is free.

*Fees typically increase as the child moves up the school. The figure given is the average annual cost of tuition for final year students, and does not include additional payments such as registration fees.

