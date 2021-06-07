Five of the world’s best homes for sale with garden water features

By Elsa Court

For ponds

Located within a 1,195-acre private game reserve in the Cape Winelands, this contemporary, rock-clad home has man-made ponds integrated into its design. The seven-bedroom property offers uninterrupted views of the Langeberg mountain range, while sightings of zebra and springbok are possible from its driveway. It is on the market for R75m ($5.5m).

For elegant fountains

The marble fountains and sculptures in the formal gardens of this Tuscan estate in Italy’s Chianti wine region lend classical grandeur to its almost 12-acre grounds. The main four-bedroom villa is complemented by a further two villas with five and three bedrooms respectively, and seven apartments offering a further 18 bedrooms. All could be yours for €12.7m.

For soothing sounds

Residents at this French-style château in Calabasas, California can enjoy the sight — and sound — of the man-made cascades that feed the property's meandering outdoor pool, either from the water or atop the bridge that crosses it. The seven-bedroom property, which sits on one acre, is priced at $32m.

For angling

Completed in 2012, this neo-Georgian mansion in Inverness-shire, Scotland, was designed with fishing in mind: the 586-acre sporting estate borders the lower River Spey, where the new owners can catch brown trout. On the market for offers over £2.65m, the property includes the eight-bedroom main house and a three-bedroom cottage, as well as a let farm and extensive woodland.

For a man-made lagoon

This oceanfront estate in the south-east of Vancouver Island, British Columbia includes a large and striking water feature. Water tumbles from a man-made waterfall to the north-east of the property, forming a stream which tracks the shore line before reaching a “lagoon” complete with floating patios and a meditation deck. The five-bedroom property is on the market for C$11.9m ($9.9m)

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate; Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography; Knight Frank; David F Cooke/Strutt & Parker; Canada Sotheby’s International Realty