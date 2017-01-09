A view from Zurich

An insider’s guide to the city by Christian Spuck, director of Ballett Zürich

Christian Spuck, 47, has been director of Ballett Zürich since the 2012/13 season. He shares his favourite view in the city he calls home.

Here we are at Lindenhof, in the centre of Zurich. As it lies a bit further up and on the other side of the Limmat river, this place reveals a magnificent view of the old town. In order to get here, you first need to walk through the old town, which is a great place to get lost with all its tiny and winding alleyways and beautiful old buildings. Once you reach Lindenhof, it is almost unbelievable that such a quiet and peaceful place exists only a footstep away from the busy city life.

What to see: Lindenhof

There’s a lot to see in Zurich. Just in the city centre, there is the opera house ; the Kunsthaus , which always has interesting exhibitions going on; the lake; the old town (Niederdörfli); and my favourite place: Lindenhof, the site of a 4th-century Roman fort and 9th-centruy palace, and now a green space.

The Kunsthaus

Make sure to get a cup of coffee at ViCafe on the way there.

Where to live: Fluntern

I really enjoy living in Fluntern, at the foot of the Zürichberg. This neighbourhood is rather quiet and peaceful, so it is a perfect escape from the hectic city life. At the same time, it only takes about 10 minutes by tram to get to the city centre.

Where to go for dinner: Restaurant Kronenhalle

If you want to taste Zurich ragout — or as a Swiss German would say: Zürigschnetzlets mit Röschti — which is a local delicacy, the Kronenhalle would be my first choice. It is pricey, but they do serve the best!

Restaurant Kronenhalle

Zurich ragout

But I also like having dinner at the Du Théâtre restaurant after work.

Where to go for brunch: Maison Blunt

Actually, I prefer to have brunch at home. But if I had to pick one of the numerous brunch places Zurich has to offer, I would probably go with Maison Blunt. Their breakfast menu has an oriental twist, so it is not something that you could get on every corner. Also, the cosy atmosphere in the tea room makes it a perfect place to start the day.

Maison Blunt

Where to go to unwind: Rigi

I normally go to the gym or enjoy the view from my roof terrace to clear my mind. However, when time allows, I can recommend going to the Rigi. It is probably an hour and a half away from Zurich, but the view is truly worth it. There is also a spa on the mountain, if you would want to unwind even more.

View of Lake Lucerne from the Rigi

Where to work out: Migros Fitnesspark

I can highly recommend the Migros Fitnesspark . They have several gyms in town. One of them comes with its own hammam, which is great, even if you haven’t been working out.

Where to go on Saturday morning: grocery shopping

On Saturday mornings I usually do the grocery shopping. Preferably at Globus, as they have a great selection of gourmet food.

Globus

Where to go for a celebration: Restaurant LaSalle

On special occasions I like to celebrate at a nice restaurant with good friends and good food, such as LaSalle, which is located in the nightlife district.

What to avoid: cabs and cars

Cabs are very expensive in Zurich. And you don’t want to drive in the city yourself, as you would have a hard time finding a reasonably priced parking lot after you have found your way through all the one-way streets. In general, public transport is very good in Switzerland. So unless you need to go to a rather remote place, it will be faster by train, tram or bus.

