By Adrian Justins

The northern hemisphere is facing up to autumn’s longer nights and, despite some recent increase in social activity following months of curbs, many of us will be spending evenings in the safety and comfort of our own homes. Now is a good time to invest in the latest technology for watching films.

The new owners of this stylish five-bedroom Parisian townhouse, on the market for €12m, could use part of its triple reception room as a home cinema. Here are some of the best gadgets for creating a multiplex-style experience.

Samsung smart projector, £3,999

Unlike regular home cinema projectors that are usually placed at the back of a room, the LSP7T The Premiere ultra-short-throw laser projector can create a 120-inch image when placed 41.5cm from a white wall or screen. Compatible with 4K images from broadcasters as well as UHD Blu-ray discs, the projector has 2,200 lumens of brightness — enough to watch movies even when lights are on nearby. Built-in smart TV apps provide access to on-demand movies from streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video.

Harmon Kardon surround sound system, items priced individually

While the Samsung projector comes with built-in speakers, a dedicated home cinema surround sound system can provide a superior aural experience. The Harman Kardon Citation series takes an interiors-friendly approach by wrapping the speaker frame in premium blended wool fabric with acoustic properties, made by Kvadrat. Immersive surround sound can be enjoyed by combining a 125W-per channel Citation Amp (£549), available from Audio Affair, with a pair of Towers (£2,199.99 per pair), two Surround speakers (£399.99 per pair), a wireless Subwoofer (£699.99) and a MultiBeam 700 soundbar (£449.99), which acts as the centre speaker. The system supports wireless streaming and Google voice control.

Fortress Seating home cinema chairs, from £4,945

With the tech sorted, you will want to do your watching in comfort. The 24in-wide Nova leather seats — supplied in the UK by Pulse Cinemas as single chairs with armrests or configured as a sofa or chaise — provide motorised, adjustable lumbar support. Optional motorised accessories include a head rest, tray table, height adjustment and foot pillow. Other add-on gadgets include a USB port and reading lights, as well as a retractable compartment for phones, remote controls and games controllers.

Hi-Interiors bed, €37,210

For those who like to cosy up under the covers to watch a film, the HiAm is a bed with a built-in entertainment system comprising a high-definition audio system, a 70-inch screen and a 4K projector as well as built-in lighting. Other features that are controlled using an app include a sleep tracker, a built-in massager and a fragrance diffuser. The bed is made to order and is available as a European double (186cm wide) or king size (210cm) in a range of finishes.



Klarstein popcorn maker, £94.99

Nothing completes the feeling of being at the cinema like tucking into a tub of freshly made popcorn. This lobby-style Volcano Popcorn Machine has a stainless steel pot and 300W of power, so heats up quickly. After placing a few drops of oil in the pot and adding corn kernels with salt or sugar, a built-in stirrer ensures that the corn cooks evenly and does not stick to the bottom. The 46.5cm-high red machine can produce up to 60 litres of popcorn per hour. Interior lighting helps keep the popcorn warm.

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate