Five of the world’s best homes for sale with period features

By Adrian Justins

For traditional tiles

Built in 1950, this substantial eight-bedroom villa in Mexico City’s Lomas de Chapultepec district retains original elements including stained glass, fireplaces and corbels. The most eye-catching period feature is the colourful encaustic Talavera tiling found on a number of walls, ceilings and stairs, most notably in the grand hall. The $8.15m asking price includes the furnishings and works of art.

For exposed beams

Within an 80-minute drive of Midtown Manhattan, this five-bedroom family home in Wilton, Connecticut was constructed in 1744. Although modernised, the house retains some of its original features such as fireplaces and wide-plank chestnut floorboards. There are exposed beams in a number of rooms including the kitchen/diner and hallway, with yet more on show in the vaulted ceiling of the separate two-bedroom carriage house. Set in 2.83 acres, the property is on the market for $3m.

For wooden floors

This light and airy three-bedroom Buenos Aires apartment contrasts cool white walls with the warmth of polished oak parquet flooring that extends through the living/dining area. Built in 1914, the 266 sq m flat has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Carlos Pellegrini Avenue and the French embassy on the opposite side of the boulevard. The asking price is $900,000.

For cornices and architraves

The Victorian origins of this modernised four-bedroom villa in London’s St John’s Wood are evident from its external architecture (main picture, above), which includes neoclassical moulded architraves above the front door and living room window, and a cornice below the eaves. Inside, the reception room, hallway and study have handsome moulded cornices, while the reception room also has a marble fireplace with iron grate. The house is on the market for £4.95m.

For panelling

Located by the Champ de Mars in Paris’s 7th district, this four-bedroom duplex apartment, dating from 1931, has a balcony with unobstructed views of the nearby Eiffel Tower. On the lower floor are a grand corner living room and dining room, which both have Versailles-style wood panels with gilded edges. Other features include parquet floors, crystal chandeliers and a grand staircase with wrought iron banisters. The upper floor of the immaculately presented home includes a home cinema, sauna and gym. All can be yours for €40m.

Photography: Savills; Mexico Sotheby’s International; Christie’s International Real Estate; Adriana Massa Sotheby's International Realty