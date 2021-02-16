Five of the world’s best homes for sale for electric car and bike owners

By Kate Youde

For (non) petrol heads

Gearheads can indulge their passion in the six-car “showroom” of this sea view home, a 20-minute drive south of central Sydney. Visible from the property’s glass-walled gym, the garage is equipped with a car turntable and a Tesla charging station. The house, which has five bedrooms and is solar powered, is on the market for A$14m ($10.9m).

For cyclists

Mallorca is a popular training base for professional cyclists. For amateurs without the pedal power to tackle the island’s challenging mountain climbs, this five-bedroom country villa in the north-east of the island has a charging station for electric bikes. The €5.9m house offers sustainable living: it uses solar power to produce electricity and has a private well for water.

For modern tech with period charm

Original features such as exposed beams coexist with modern upgrades including two rapid electric car charging points at this 16th-century Grade II-listed house in Surrey, England. As well as the main six-bedroom home, the sale includes a two-bedroom granary cottage, two four-bedroom bungalows and an office barn conversion. The asking price is £3.75m.

For hybrid convenience

This light three-bedroom apartment (also main picture, above) overlooking False Creek offers mountain views from its 2,000 sq ft terrace but is only a five-minute drive from Downtown Vancouver. The block, designed by the late Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, has a communal charging facility for hybrid cars and a car-sharing programme for those who want to be even more environmentally friendly. The property is priced at C$6.8m ($5.38m).

For Tesla owners

A Tesla car charger is one of the selling points of this contemporary four-bedroom villa in The Nest housing development in Dubai’s Al Barari neighbourhood. Others are two kitchens, a home cinema and an outdoor swimming pool. All could be yours for Dh15m ($4.1m).

Photography: Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty; Savills; UK Sotheby’s International Realty and Humberts.com; Christie’s International Real Estate; Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty